La Perla Serves Up Sultry Looks With Spring ’18 Runway Show at Macao Fashion Week

View Slideshow Models at La Perla's spring '18 show. Courtesy of La Perla

La Perla may be known primarily for its lingerie, but the brand sells luxurious clothing that can be worn outside of the bedroom — and La Perla’s spring 2018 collection demonstrates the full range of its offerings.

The Italian fashion house put on a show at Macao Fashion Week, putting out 70 ready-to-wear and couture looks with sensual detailing like lace, sheer paneling and plunging necklines. The models wore futuristic hair and makeup, sporting ultrahigh ponytails and glittery, exaggerated eyeliner.

A model walks the runway for La Perla. Courtesy of brand

As far as shoes went, La Perla highlighted boldly colored platform sandals — coordinated with dresses in matching colors — and strappy sandals, complete with jewel detailing, along with dramatically oversized fur-covered peep-toe shoes.

A model walks the runway for La Perla. Courtesy of brand

For additional flair, dramatic latex-y red boots with white bow detailing were sent down the runway, paired with a plastic-y trench coat in the same flaming red.

A model walks the runway for La Perla. Courtesy of brand

La Perla secured supermodels Liu Wen and Natasha Poly to walk in its show. Liu Wen closed the show in a dramatic lace gown with a full skirt, while Poly opened in a blue dress with a sheer skirt, sporting a suggestive net dress with a nude underlay toward the end of the show.

(L-R): Liu Wen and Natasha Poly pose backstage in La Perla looks. Courtesy of brand

See more styles from La Perla’s spring ’18 runway show.

Want more?