Tibi Shows Contemporary Cool With Feminine & Flirty Collection

View Slideshow Tibi spring '18 collection at New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Femininity with a side of flirty was Tibi’s order this season. With such a consistent flow from one look to the next during the label’s spring ’18 runway show, it seemed second nature for founder and creative director Amy Smilovic to assemble a collection of understated elegance that had a contemporary cool undertone down to the footwear.

Tibi spring ’18 collection. Rex Shutterstock

Mod-inspired shoes, assorted across mules, flat sandals, slingbacks — featuring kitten heels, naturally, a burgeoning favorite — and the occasional cylinder-heel pump cemented a ready-to-wear sensibility. The thoughtfulness of adding a moccasin with a black racer stripe to the range drove home the point of practicality.

Mules were the basis for Tibi’s spring ’18 collection. Rex Shutterstock

And white footwear for spring isn’t budging, as evidenced by the show’s kitten-heeled mules with black, and sometimes powder blue or yellow, geometric stripes on the outsoles. Platform sandals and slingbacks also got the cotton touch, though color was splashed strategically in the mixture.

Tibi’s spring ’18 collection featured a pop of metallic blue. Rex Shutterstock

Lilac and marigold provided pops throughout the palette in sleek tie-sandals and a pair of mules. Meanwhile, mahogany brown, metallic silver and black rounded out the neutrals. But blink and the finishing touches of metallic blue and a nod to the clear shoe trend in strappy sandals will be missed amidst the offering.

Tibi spring ’18 collection. Rex Shutterstock

Tibi RTW Fall 2016 Shoes