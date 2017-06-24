Sink Your Teeth Into Derbies With Piranha Motifs & More of Diego Vanassibara’s Styles

Diego Vanassibara spring '18. Stephanie Hirschmiller

There was something fishy going on at Diego Vanassibara’s spring ’18 showroom today during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Derbies came with embroidered piranha motifs. Other highlights included bonded denim and goat leather mesh versions and brogue/derby hybrids came with intricate aprons done in acrylic mosaics depicting a sunrise and a sunset. Even the soles were artisan standard; they were made of a vulcanized rubber/denim infused with glitter.

Hand-painted leather loafers featured a mahogany buckle just like the dashboard of a Rolls Royce. The Brazilian born designer has just collaborated with car-maker Mini on pair of unisex laser-cut derbies dropping on Mr Porter and Net-a-Porter for fall ’17.