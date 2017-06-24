For Spring 2018 Balmain Showed Corset Thigh-Highs and Metal-Toe Men’s Western Boots

The collection was a fusion of America’s Wild West and Gallic chic and, as always where Rousteing’s concerned, it made for a heady concoction.
Western boots for the boys were heavy on the metal with pointed silver toe caps matching those Cuban heels.
As for the female — the show was — they sported an edgy take on the label’s soaring stretch boots; laced like a corset all the way from toe to . . . well, who’s to say where they stopped?
