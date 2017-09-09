Ciara Already Picked Out Her Favorite Look From Paul Andrew’s Spring 2018 Collection

View Slideshow Ciara at a New York Fashion Week event on Sept. 8. REX Shutterstock

Before he debuted his spring ’18 collection at New York Fashion Week today, Paul Andrew gave Ciara a special preview on Friday night. And the songstress has already picked out her favorite style: a pair of PVC and patent boots.

“She loves them,” said the designer, who struck up a friendship with Ciara over email. “She’s absolutely divine, one of the most beautiful people inside and out.”

Paul Andrew spring ’18. Katie Abel

Andrew’s presentation space was full of neons and vibrant hues, and the shoes matched the bright vibe. The designer had several inspirations this season — the color palette of the Majorelle gardens in Marrakech, the paintings of Giorgio de Chirico and the sculptural light installations of Dan Flavin.

Paul Andrew with his spring ’18 collection. Katie Abel

“I wanted to show shoes that have a totally different attitude than what else is [out there]. The market is flooded with product so I wanted people to find [styles] here they can’t find elsewhere,” said the designer, who launched his collection five years ago this week.

His favorite looks included gingham pumps with bow detailing, a PVC series that incorporated bright hues like royal blue and hand-woven satin shoes. “To curve and weave satin is one of the most complicated things to do. It’s a feat of engineering,” Andrew said.

Paul Andrew spring ’18. Katie Abel

Speaking of feats, the designer maintains a frenetic schedule between his own collection and a high-profile creative director gig at Ferragamo. How does he do it all? “I have a very serious calendar. If I don’t stick to that, I’m in trouble,” he said. “I know exactly what I need to do every single day. It’s the only way to do it when you’re working between two companies in different countries.”

He also manages to keep fitness top of mind. “I ran this morning at 5 a.m. It’s good for the mind and the body,” he said.

For all the looks from the Paul Andrew collection, click through the gallery.