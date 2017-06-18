Shoe of the Day at Milan Fashion Week: Prada’s Velcro Strap Scuba Sneaker Boots

Prada spring '18 collection at MFW. REX Shutterstock

Day 3

Miuccia Prada’s scuba sneaker boots were worthy of a super hero. Her retro super future kicks came in a variety of shades but these yellow numbers with their Velcro straps recall a spaceship out of the cult ’60s sci-fi TV series “Thunderbirds.” Prada sneakers are go!

Prada spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Day 2

The ever-innovative Giuseppe Zanotti pushed the boundaries for spring 2018, debuting scuba-style neoprene sock boots at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Light as air, their molded sneaker soles were shot with neon flashes. Perhaps better known for his more luxurious fabrications and glitzy embellishments, the designer has created some neat, second-skin silhouettes that are sure to win him a whole new fan base. Styling recommendation: Team the boots with formal tailoring for a contemporary take on urban dressing.

Giuseppe Zanotti spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Day 1

For his spring 2018 Tizano high-tops, Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori played on the label’s triple-stitch couture construction, blowing it up and emblazoning it on the side of the shoes like ticker tape.

He reinforced the idea in the criss-cross of the laces and also in more delicate guise at the heel. Even the soles featured a stitched leather insert, while the under-soles came in a herringbone pattern like the weave of an expensive suit.

Sartori is also joining the see-now-buy-now gang. Zegna is putting out two iterations of the shoe in khaki and off white colorways, available starting June 17 for $895.

Ermenegildo Zegna spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

