Alice + Olivia Serve Up Feminist Vibes at New York Fashion Week

Alice + Olivia fall '17 collection.
If ever you wanted to escape to the vibrant settings from the Mughal Empire or immerse yourself in the romanticism of the Italian Renaissance, Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet is an apt tour guide.

At the brand’s fall ’17 presentation at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, Bendet unveiled an eclectic array of both feminine and utilitarian pieces in reds, pinks and jewel tones inspired by Salman Rushdie’s novel, “The Enchantress of Florence.”

Stirred by the enchantress who “forged her own life, beyond convention, by the force of her will alone,” the designer said her fall ’17 designs should entice a “global woman.”

Lace tops with theatrical bell sleeves and ruffle skirts were interspersed with patent-leather bombers and cargo pants that sat atop a mix of edgy footwear choices, including combat boots with heavy hardware accents in plush velvet fabric.

Lace-up thigh highs and patent-leather booties were also a go-to for Bendet — who sought to depict “the story of a woman creating her own destiny in a man’s world” — this time around.

