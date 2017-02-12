Alexander Wang Shows Ugg-Style Boots on the Runway

View Slideshow Alexander Wang's New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Uggs on the runway? Almost.

To a packed house today for New York Fashion Week at Harlem’s Hamilton Theatre, Alexander Wang sent out a fall 2017 lineup of plush black velvet boots that resembled the polarizing sheepskin boots. In an attempt to personalize and (and Wang-ize) the winter staple, they were rimmed in a row of stud embellishment.

Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Other styles in the strictly noir and gray collection also featured this detail, from pointed boots to low heeled pumps. If they were meant to be irreverent and edgy, that didn’t quite translate because, oh, we couldn’t see them given Wang’s rammed, standing room only setup.

Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.



Click through the gallery to see more of Alexander Wang’s fall ’17 presentation at New York Fashion Week.

