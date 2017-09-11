Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma NYFW Show: Pink Sand Dunes, Motocross Stunts & High-Heel Flip Flops

After two seasons in Paris, Rihanna was back at New York Fashion Week tonight — and she delivered with a high-energy, action-packed Fenty X Puma extravaganza complete with motocross stunts and larger-than-life sand art.

Before any models made their way down the runway at the Park Avenue Armory, daredevils on dirt bikes flew over the glittering millennial pink mountains, giving the crowd a instant jolt.

The swimwear and athleisure-themed show featured bright biker suits, mini dresses, jumpsuits, wide-leg pants and rain jackets. The diverse shoe range included several highlights: high-heel thongs with Puma-adorned ankle straps and sharp stiletto heels, vibrant pink and yellow booties with a Puma logo etched in the wedge heel, clunky creepers and thigh-high black leather boots with green-and-white racing stripe accents.

Adriana Lima, one of Rihanna’s favorite models, stepped out in a motocross-influenced look.

Instead of taking the typical bow, Rihanna — who also just launched her Fenty beauty line — capped off the affair by riding on the back of a dirt bike and blowing kisses to the crowd. It was a fitting end to a show full of statements.

Click through the gallery to see all the looks from the spring 2018 Fenty x Puma New York Fashion Week Show.