Christian Siriano’s Message for Fall: ‘People Are People’

Christian Siriano fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Christian Siriano tapped into the country’s sentiment with his runway show on Saturday at New York’s Plaza Hotel.

In addition to Siriano’s continuing devotion to dressing women of all sizes, he also shared a powerful message: “People are people.” One model walked the runway in a black T-shirt with that message paired with a pink silk skirt.

There was also another strong message when it comes to footwear: square-toe instead of the ever-popular pointy. Siriano, who is continuing his partnership on shoes with Payless, showed both flats and heels with an array of party-ready dresses, jumpsuits and gowns.

Christian Siriano fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Christian Siriano fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Christian Siriano fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Siriano also had plenty of famous pals in the front row, including Alexa Chung, Coco Rocha, Gigi Gorgeous, Alicia Silverstone, Samira Wiley and Juliette Lewis.

Want More?

Lacoste’s Futuristic Fall Collection Still References ’90s Grunge Style

Paul Andrew: New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 Presentation

Tibi’s Crinkled Velvet Demi-Pumps at NYFW Are Something to Behold