Why Machine Gun Kelly Is a Budding Fashion Star You Should Know

It’s clear that the marriage between the fashion and music worlds is stronger than ever. With fan bases in the millions and the ability to instantly connect with consumers, musicians and performers offer labels a unique platform to reach an audience.

A rock star in the making, Machine Gun Kelly pulls out all the stops when it comes to performance. With a guitar at his hip, a drooping-rose microphone stand and a torso covered in tattoos, his stage persona is bold, to the say the least, and fashion is at the forefront.

The rapper, also known as MGK, made a splash this year with the hit song “Bad Things,” and his third studio album, “Bloom.” In between touring overseas and sitting front row at Milan Fashion Week, stylist Morgan Pinney said the singer has been taking style influences from where he’s traveled. “We get to be really expressive,” she said.

Adding, “Something no one else would wear, he can make it work. He doesn’t care about the hype. He likes unique pieces and things that are more few and far between.”

While it doesn’t really matter who the designer is, she said he’s been into Japanese designers lately as well as go-to Comme des Garçons. The rapper has also been spotted in some seriously statement-making threads, including looks by Coach, Faith Connexion, Tim Coppens and Marcelo Burlon.

For shoes, Pinney said Converse and Dr. Martens outfitted the singer early on, and Raf Simons boots are constant hits.

Now, Machine Gun Kelly also has Reebok Classic sneakers to choose from, as he is one of the brand’s newest faces.

“He will be repping the timeless Club C sneaker and will be wearing the sneakers throughout Europe and the U.S.,” said Todd Krinsky, general manager of Reebok Classic. “He’s the perfect fit because of his energy and dynamism across all his various projects.”

Today, MGK can been seen starring in the Club C Overbranded ad campaign. Also launching today is the Club C Overbranded pack featuring six colorways of the sneaker — available now online and at select Reebok retailers.

Click through the gallery to see all the photos from Machine Gun Kelly’s Reebok campaign.

