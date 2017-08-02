After 64 Years of Service, Prince Philip Has Retired From Public Engagements

View Slideshow Prince Philip attends an event in July. REX Shutterstock

Prince Philip carried out his final solo public engagement before he retires, meeting with Royal Marines who have completed a 1,664-mile trip to raise money for charity. The Royal Marines marched, gave a royal salute and the event closed off with three cheers for the Captain General — a symbolic finish, as Captain General was one of Prince Philip’s oldest duties, handed to him in 1953.

The 96-year-old first announced his decision to retire in May, after decades spent in the public eye. Since 1952 — when Queen Elizabeth II’s father passed away and she ascended the throne — Prince Philip has carried out over 22,000 solo engagements, in addition to attending events alongside Queen Elizabeth. He has given nearly 5,500 speeches, made more than 600 overseas trips and served as patron for nearly 800 organizations.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their way to the Trooping for Color ceremony. REX Shutterstock

Although Prince Philip is in his late 90s, he remains in relatively good health, despite a few minor surgeries within the past few years and arthritis in his right hand developed from playing polo. He made the decision to reduce his duties five years ago, but wanted to keep many responsibilities.

The royal will remain by his wife’s side for some public events, and he will continue to keep up select official duties, including correspondence.

Click through the gallery to see images of Prince Philip through the years, from his childhood in the 1930s to today.

