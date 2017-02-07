New Lawsuit Reveals That Melania Trump Was Planning to Launch Shoe Line

Melania Trump.

First lady Melania Trump is lawyered up.

In a civil suit filed Monday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Trump’s legal team is going after the corporation behind the Daily Mail’s website for publishing an article that alleged she once worked as an escort.

Specifically, Trump’s lawyers argue that as a result of the Daily Mail article, which ran on Aug. 19, 2016, her personal brand lost “significant value” and “major business opportunities.”

And while the suit does not mention the first lady’s role in the White House specifically, it says that Trump lost out on a “unique, once-in-a-lifetime” chance to launch a “broad-based commercial brand” that would have garnered “multi-million dollar business relationships” for a “multi-year term,” during which she “is one of the most photographed women in the world.”

Among the many product categories that would have come from her brand were “apparel, accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care, skin care and fragrance,” according to the lawsuit.

Alleging both defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, Trump is seeking compensatory and punitive damages of at least $150 million.

Last September, she filed similar suits against the Daily Mail’s parent company and blogger Webster Tarpley in Maryland over publication of the escort rumors. Earlier this month, a judge dismissed the case against the Daily Mail on jurisdictional grounds but allowed the libel case against Tarpley to move forward.