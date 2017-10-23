Leslie Gallin Was Just Inducted Into This Prestigious Footwear Group in London

Leslie Gallin. Courtesy of Leslie Gallin

Leslie Gallin, president of footwear for UBM Fashion, has received a big honor in London.

The longtime trade show exec was inducted into the Worshipful Company of Pattenmakers at a ceremony last week. The group was awarded its first royal charter in 1670 ad livery status in 1717. It is one of the Livery Companies of the city of London.

“I am extremely humbled to be bestowed with the honor of Freeman to the City of London,” Gallin said. ” Those who come before me read as The ‘Who’s Who’ of some amazingly famous people.”

Leslie Gallin with Richard Kottler (left) and others at the ceremony. Courtesy of Leslie Gallin

Richard Kottler, the Master Pattenmaker, said “We are honored and delighted that our newest Freeman in our 700 year old [group] is Leslie Gallin, our only American Livery member. Our ancient craft of footwear has been incredibly well served by Leslie over the years and her support for the U.K. footwear sector is well-known and hugely appreciated by the trade and the Pattenmakers in particular. We welcome her to our Company and look forward to welcoming her to our dinners and our charitable activities.”

Gallin’s own team also lauded her contributions.

“Leslie Gallin is a well-respected leader in the fashion industry and the UBM Fashion team is extremely proud of her accomplishments. Leslie has nurtured and built some of the largest and most influential footwear trade events in the United States, said Mike Alic, managing director of UBM Fashion. “We celebrate her dedication to the footwear industry and are honored that Leslie is being inducted into the Worshipful Company of Pattenmakers of London, England. UBM Fashion recognizes and supports the Pattenmakers Company’s deep-rooted history of helping the footwear industry through their educational activities and charitable foundation.”