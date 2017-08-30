Ivanka Trump Supports Repeal of Obama’s Equal Pay Plan

Ivanka Trump, alongside husband Jared Kushner, wears a green Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit with her eponymous black Carra pumps for a G20 Summit meeting in Hamburg, Germany. AP

Ivanka Trump said Tuesday she supports her father’s decision to repeal an executive action taken by former President Barack Obama to prevent pay discrimination.

The footwear entrepreneur said in a statement, “Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results.”

The Obama plan affects businesses with more than 100 employees, obligating them to provide company information to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The government would then have access to more information about how employees of various races and genders are paid.

As a working mother herself, Trump has advocated for working women and pushed for equal pay in the past.

While her father was campaigning, she said, “[Donald Trump] will fight for equal pay for equal work, and I will fight for this, too, right alongside him.” Trump, a senior adviser to the president, stepped away from her clothing and footwear brand earlier this year.

