Trina Turk’s Collab Sneaker With SeaVees Is Inspired by Havana

Set your sights on Havana.

Ready-to-wear designer Trina Turk has collaborated with California-based sneaker label SeaVees on a limited-edition version of the brand’s Baja slip-on, set to launch on Tuesday.

The shoe’s canvas upper features a colorful mosaic print inspired by Turk’s visit to the Coppelia ice cream parlor in Havana. That same print also appears throughout Turk’s spring ’17 apparel collection.

Trina Turk x SeaVees Coppelia collab sneaker. Courtesy of SeaVees

Trina Turk spring 2017 collection. Courtesy of brand

While the inspiration for the design came from Cuba, the connection between Turk and SeaVees is all Cali. Both are longtime Golden State residents and draw from the West Coast lifestyle as part of their ethos.

For instance, Turk — whose company is based in Alhambra, Calif. — has said that the four best words to describe her brand are optimism, California, print and color. At a WWD Fashion Forum panel in 2015, she said, “I don’t know if it would have been the same company if I had started it in New York.”

Santa Barbara, Calif.-based SeaVees, meanwhile, is a historic brand that relaunched in 2008 with sneakers that pay homage to the state. Case in point: style names such as Hermosa, Monterey and Baja.

And in recent years, SeaVees has shared its SoCal cool with a number of collaboration partners, including J.Crew, Grayers and Taylor Stitch.

The Trina Turk x SeaVees Coppelia sneaker will sell for $78, exclusively through the Trina Turk stores and website, and at Seavees.com.

