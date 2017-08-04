‘Snow White’ Is the First of 11 Disney Princess Shoe Collections By Ruthie Davis

Ruthie Davis gave industry insiders an exclusive sneak peek of her collaborative shoes with Disney. Courtesy of Ruthie Davis

Shoe designer Ruthie Davis is teaming up with Disney for a series of special collections inspired by the brand’s 11 princesses.

At a sneak preview event on Wednesday, Davis hosted select industry insiders to take a first-look at the premier assortment designed around “Snow White,” The Walt Disney Company’s first-ever full-length animated motion picture.

Within the range are printed sneakers, jewel-encrusted stilettos and sky-high platform booties and heels — a signature of the designer’s edgy aesthetic. Multiple references to “Snow White” are laced throughout the offering, including the seven dwarfs, the notorious “fairest of them all” phrase, the infamous rotten apple and colorful flowers.

The selection, ranging from $498 to $798, is also differentiated in detailing; Fabrications include velvet and leather, and Swarovski crystals adorn one of the highest priced shoes.

Davis has dabbled in animated shoe collaborations previously.

The Ruthie Davis <3 Minions capsule collection dropped last fall at Fred Segal in L.A. and was a hit among celebrities, including singer Christina Milian and “Orange Is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco.

While official images of the Ruthie Davis x Disney Princess shoes have yet to be released publicly, Davis spoke to FN exclusively at the event to detail the collaboration and her thoughts behind it.

Footwear News: Can you tell us about your first collaboration with Disney?

Ruthie Davis: It’s going to be multiple collections inspired by different princesses. So, this is the first capsule collection inspired by Snow White. The reason we did Snow White first is because this year is the 80th anniversary of “Snow White.” We are celebrating that incredible milestone and this beautiful story that has stood the test of time

FN: Ruthie Davis shoes are know for being daring. Why do you feel Disney princess is a good fit for your brand?

RD: There’s 11 Disney princesses and they all have a different story. I really think that this resonates with young women, and going after your dreams and “girl power.” There’s a strong-woman aspect to Disney princess. I’ve always believed in empowering women. Footwear makes you feel good, and it’s about feeling good about yourself and conquering the world. I feel like the princesses do that, and it’s a whole thing with Disney where their motto is like: “the power of princess.” So it’s a new category — sort of an adult princess. It’s not just for little girls, it’s for young women and women my age. It makes you feel special.

When you think about it, all the princess stories are about girls, and the princess is the star so I like that.

FN: Do you have a favorite style in the first collection?

RD: That’s a difficult question! All of these are like my children and I love them dearly. I’d probably say my favorite is the “Rotten Apple.” I like it because it’s a real example of a modern-day princess — very downtown, cool girl, youthful chic, yet still totally princess. It’s that great juxtaposition of the modern and the ethereal old-world princess.

FN: When does the first collection officially release?

RD: It’s going to be at retail in January of 2018. It will be sold at ruthiedavis.com and other fine retailers.

