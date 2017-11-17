Miley Cyrus Teases Her Glittery, Whimsical Converse Shoe Collab

Miley Cyrus teases her forthcoming Converse shoe collab. Courtesy of Instagram

Miley Cyrus is known for her whimsical sense of style — and fans will soon be able to encapsulate her look through a Converse collaboration.

Although the dates of the sneakers’ release have not yet been announced, Cyrus shared images of the new collection on Instagram, letting fans know that she is only in the sample phase.

Look what I got!!!!!! The very 1st sample of my collection with @converse !!!! 💕💕💕💕 I'm in loooooooooooooooove!!!!!!!!! They r even cuter in person BTW! BB pink glitter staxxxx! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:51am PST

In total, Cyrus shared four sneaker pics to her account. Offerings include baby pink low-tops with a glittery platform, white high-tops with a sparkly pink base, and black and white sneakers with paisley detailing.

Are you freaking out?!?! Because I am!!!!!! @converse collab! 💕💕💕 Bubble gum glitter high tops! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:54am PST

MORE of my @converse collab designs coming soon! This is just the 1st round of samples! 🌈 LOVE! White w/ glitter low tops! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:56am PST

1 more cuz they're just soooo cute! #Unisex @converse collab! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:42am PST

In the past, Cyrus has partnered with Converse on multicolored sneakers for Pride Month, and a portion of proceeds went to her Happy Hippie Foundation.

She also has a forthcoming campaign with the footwear company, which she recently shot on the beach in Venice, Calif.

Want more?

Miley Cyrus Wore See-Through Pants & Strappy Sandals at iHeart Radio Festival

Miley Cyrus Wore Crazy Converse for Pride Performance

Miley Cyrus Takes Over ‘The Tonight Show’ in a Panda Costume & Red Gingham Platforms