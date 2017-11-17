Miley Cyrus Teases Her Glittery, Whimsical Converse Shoe Collab

Miley Cyrus is known for her whimsical sense of style — and fans will soon be able to encapsulate her look through a Converse collaboration.
Although the dates of the sneakers’ release have not yet been announced, Cyrus shared images of the new collection on Instagram, letting fans know that she is only in the sample phase.
In total, Cyrus shared four sneaker pics to her account. Offerings include baby pink low-tops with a glittery platform, white high-tops with a sparkly pink base, and black and white sneakers with paisley detailing.
In the past, Cyrus has partnered with Converse on multicolored sneakers for Pride Month, and a portion of proceeds went to her Happy Hippie Foundation.
She also has a forthcoming campaign with the footwear company, which she recently shot on the beach in Venice, Calif.
