Colette Is Now Selling Kanye West’s Jewelry From $2,500 to $22,000

Thus far, if you’ve wanted to get your hands on Kanye West’s collaboration with Jacob the Jeweler, you’ve had two options: buy it directly from West’s Yeezy Supply e-commerce site or Jacob & Co. doors. But now the pricey yellow-gold pieces have arrived at another, somewhat unexpected store: Paris retailer Colette.

A total of 10 items are now available from Colette’s e-commerce site, colette.fr. Options include rings and necklaces, with prices ranging from $2,479 for the “This Is a God Dream” ring to $22,077 for the “Virgin Mary” medallion necklace.

Jacob & Co. x Kanye West “Virgin Mary” medallion necklace detail.

The jewelry in this collection was created by West in collaboration with jeweler-to-the-stars Jacob Arabo, better known as Jacob the Jeweler, of Jacob & Co., and was originally released in April.

Many items in the collection have been worn by Kim Kardashian West and Kanye.

“I wanted to create something that represented timeless love,” West told Vogue of the range.

Readers can shop the collaboration now from colette.fr.

Jacob & Co. x Kanye West “Virgin Mary” medallion necklace.

In related news, Colette announced in July that it would close its doors at the end of the year.

“As all good things must come to an end, after 20 wonderful years, Colette should be closing its doors on Dec. 20 of this year,” the store said in a statement. “Until our last day, nothing will change. Colette will continue to renew itself each week with exclusive collaborations and offerings, also available on our website, colette.fr.”

