North West Wore the Cutest Customized Yeezys To Visit a Museum

North West in New York. Splash

North West may be only 4, but she is already making big style statements.

For a trip to the Museum of Natural History in New York, North — daughter of reality star Kim Kardashian West and rapper Kanye West — sported a corseted orange sundress, which she paired with a black baseball cap and Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers.

North West walks through New York City with her nanny dressed in a black baseball cap, an orange sundress and Yeezy sneakers. Splash News

But North’s kicks had an extra-special twist: They were decorated with drawings, like hearts and roses, as well as words including “love,” “peace” and “North.”

A close-up look at North West’s sneakers. Splash News

The stylish preschooler has sported various Yeezys, made through a collaboration between her father and Adidas, on a number of occasions.

Of course, North doesn’t just wear shoes from Kanye’s kids’ collection: She also has been known to step out in fur slides, Vans sneakers and Converse.

As with their adult counterpart, children’s Yeezys are not easy to come by. The style sported by North is sold out, but folks looking to get their hands on an undecorated pair can shell out some extra cash in the resale market. On her Snapchat, Kardashian West wrote that North’s shoes will be be available on the Kids Supply — her and Kanye West’s kids’ line.

CUSTOM INFANTS YEEZYS SOON AVAILABLE via @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/zv1kVtedNU — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) July 10, 2017

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Infant, $170; stadiumgoods.com

