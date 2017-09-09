Rihanna Rocks Two Major Trends in an Oversized Suit Jacket & Fur Sandals

Rihanna wears hoop earrings, ovular sunglasses and a gray suit jacket in New York City. Splash

Rihanna is one of the busiest figures of New York Fashion Week for spring 2018: Between launching a new beauty line, planning her Fenty x Puma show and hosting the biggest blowout party of the week, she barely has time to rest.

The singer was spotted clad in an oversized grayish-brown suit jacket, distressed jeans and furry sandals while leaving her New York City apartment today.

Rihanna wears an oversized suit jacket with ripped jeans and furry sandals while leaving her New York City apartment on Sept. 9 during New York Fashion Week. Splash News

While Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma faux fur slides offer a more casual vibe, the furry sandals the 29-year-old selected for today mean business: The sandals feature leather bow detailing and a sky-high heel, and the Barbadian singer rolled up her baggy jeans to reveal her falcon ankle tattoo.

A closer look at the fur-trimmed sandals Rihanna wears while out during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9. Splash News

Rihanna’s accessories, along with the on-trend, menswear-inspired coat, lend a corporate element to her jeans and sandals. Jewelry-wise, the singer picked out some sturdy hoop earrings and a heavy gold watch, adding some metallic detailing to her otherwise matte look.

Boxy suit jackets with more delicate footwear has been a favorite of Rihanna’s in recent months: She sported a big black suit jacket with silver sandals when she met French first lady Brigitte Macron in July, and she wore a checked blazer with pumps a few days ago while headed to a meeting.

