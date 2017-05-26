See Michael Phelps’ Baby Son Stand for the First Time — in Freshly Picked Shoes

Michael Phelps and son Boomer making an “Ellen” show appearance last year. Courtesy of Michael Phelps.

Proud father Michael Phelps showed off his baby son Boomer’s newest trick on Instagram yesterday.

The adorable 1-year-old is pictured standing — for the very first time — behind the wheel of a golf cart, clad in a pair of stylishly stonewashed jeans, a colorful striped sweater and tan leather fringed moccasins from Freshly Picked. Phelps captioned the shot, “I can stand! Watch out … I’m going to be walking soon!”

Little Boomer has been spotted numerous times in Freshly Picked shoes, most memorably during the 2016 Rio Olympics, when he appeared in the stands to cheer on his swimmer dad as he competed in what would be his fifth and final Olympic Games.

Phelps announced his retirement last August and has since settled into marriage and fatherhood.

Way to go daddy!!!! #usa #rio2016 #pantsonfleek A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Aug 10, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT

However, Phelps had fans holding their collective breath for a moment yesterday when he took to the microphone to announce he’s back in training — for 2032, that is.

Appearing in a new ad for Huggies Little Swimmers diapers alongside Boomer and wife, Nicole, the 28-time Olympic medalist holds a mock press conference to announce he’s training “Boomer and all the babies around the world to be the best swimmers that they can be.” The campaign aims to increase awareness for children’s water safety.

Phelps also makes an appearance in another new ad, this time to promote the “Baywatch” movie, starring Under Armour collaborator Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In the spot, Phelps tries out to become a member of the elite Baywatch lifeguard squad. Johnson puts Phelps through his paces, testing him on breath-holding, CPR and other skills. “This is not some little kiddie pool in Rio, Mike,” Johnson tells him. “This is the beach, and you’ve got to earn this.” Check out the hilarious video here: