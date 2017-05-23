Melania Trump Chooses Longtime Favorite Designer for Arrival in Italy

While Michelle Obama has been embracing the summer slides trend this week in Italy, First Lady Melania Trump went for a tried-and-true look and brand for her first official state visit with President Donald Trump today. The 47-year-old mother of Barron Trump wore a bespoke Dolce & Gabbana black coat and black pointy-toe pumps for her arrival at Rome’s Vinci-Fiumicino Airport. She changed into the look after wearing an A-line Roksanda Ilincic dress to a Holocaust memorial in Israel earlier in the day.

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump arriving at Rome’s Vinci-Fiumincino Airport.

The tailored noir coat she chose for her arrival in Rome features gold embroidery at the sleeves, an area that is the subject of much debate today as a clip of the first lady appearing to avoid holding President Trump’s hand went viral.

Trump and Melania arrive to Rome AF1 👋 pic.twitter.com/JjXzgM6Ox3 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 23, 2017

What’s also garnered much attention is Stefano Gabbana’s own praise for the first lady. Gabbana welcomed her to Italy with an Instagram post today and has complimented her and shown his support on many other occasions on social media. He also dressed Melania for her White House portrait.

@flotus ❤❤❤❤❤❤ Welcome to Italy 🇮🇹 #Roma #DGWoman THANK YOU A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 23, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

