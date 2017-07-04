Malia Obama’s Favorite Footwear Brands

Malia Obama with her father, former U.S. President Barack Obama. Rex Shutterstock

For a girl who grew up within the hallowed walls of the White House, Malia Obama’s style is surprisingly down-to-earth.

The former first daughter — who celebrates her 19th birthday today — is known for her fashionable yet refreshingly low-key looks, whether it’s a simple shirtdress paired with sneakers, or skinny jeans with lace-up boots. When it comes to her footwear, she keeps a few favorite brands in rotation.

Timberland has long been a go-to for the famous teen. For nearly a month this year, she wore a tan lace-up boot style from the brand almost daily as she headed to her internship at The Weinstein Company movie studio in New York. She paired them with everything from skirts and baby-doll dresses to leggings and boyfriend jeans — but always with colorful, chunky-knit socks.

Malia also is a big fan of Converse. She’s been spotted in several colors of both the brand’s low-top and high-top Chuck Taylor All-Stars. Her mother, former first lady Michelle Obama, also has a few pairs of Chucks in her closet, proving a classic never goes out of style.

Malia (far right) wore cream-colored Chucks last year while on vacation with her family on Cape Cod. Rex Shutterstock

Currently vacationing with her family in Indonesia, Malia donned black Nike sneakers — another favorite — to tour the Tirta Empul temple in Bali last week. She also wore a yellow sarong and sash, the traditional attire for visiting the island’s holy places.

Malia and her mother, former first lady Michelle Obama, wore sarongs and sneakers in Indonesia. Rex Shutterstock

Last month, Malia embraced the white sneaker trend, stepping out in New York in Reebok’s retro Club C kicks. The shoes, available in a rainbow of colors, retail for $70.

After a summer off, Malia is headed to Harvard University to start her freshman year this fall. We can’t wait to see how she puts her unique stamp on college style.

