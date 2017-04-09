Leighton Meester’s Most Stylish Shoe Moments

View Slideshow Leighton Meester currently stars in the Fox comedy series “Making History.” REX Shutterstock

Who can forget Leighton Meester’s oh-so-fashionable turn as Blair Waldorf in “Gossip Girl”? It’s been five years since the popular show ended, and her character’s scene-stealing wardrobe is still celebrated and obsessively dissected on countless style blogs.

Leighton Meester in character as the stylish Blair Waldorf on the “Gossip Girl” set. REX Shutterstock

In real life, Meester — currently starring in the Fox comedy show “Making History” — has had plenty of Blair Waldorf-worthy fashion moments of her own. The Texas-born actress, who turns 31 today, loves to mix up her look to keep her fans guessing. When it comes to shoes, she favors statement-making styles with bold colors, patterns and details.

Stepping out at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, Meester added a splash of color to her white Galvan Gown with Sophia Webster’s Coco Crystal pumps in a striking royal-blue shade. The shoes have crystal-beaded heels that sparkle from every angle.

At a 2017 Golden Globes after-party, the actress added a pop of color with blue satin shoes by Sophia Webster. REX Shutterstock

At the 2014 Met Gala in New York, the actress — who is mom to a 20-month-old daughter with husband Adam Brody — glittered in a gorgeous gold Emilio Pucci gown, paired with Jimmy Choo’s Deny sandals.

Meester donned an Emilio Pucci gown and Jimmy Choo strappy sandals at the 2014 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Meester added a fun footnote to her Giambattista Valli little black dress at a 2012 screening of her film, “The Oranges”: cheetah-print raffia-and-leather pumps by Canadian designer Jerome C. Rousseau.

At a 2012 screening of “The Oranges,” Meester accented her black chiffon dress with cheetah-print heels by Jerome C. Rousseau. REX Shutterstock

To see more of the star’s stylish shoe moments, click through the gallery here.