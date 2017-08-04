Karlie Kloss Celebrates 25th Birthday in Two Flirty Looks With 5-Inch Heels

Karlie Kloss celebrates her 25th birthday with friends in Los Angeles on Aug. 3. Splash News

Karlie Kloss may be 6-foot-2, but that doesn’t stop the model from stepping out in soaring heels.

To celebrate her 25th birthday yesterday, Kloss partied with friends — including the singer Rita Ora — at a Los Angeles nightclub, donning nearly 5-inch Giuseppe Zanotti heels with her sparkly black minidress.

Model Karie Kloss wears a black minidress with towering heels to celebrate her birthday at Delilah in Los Angeles. Splash News

Karlie Kloss steps into a car after spending her birthday at a nightclub with celebrity friends. Splash News

Earlier in the day, the model had put an entirely different spin on the same killer heels. At the Hanes x Karla Party, Kloss wore a high-waisted purple leather skirt with a generous slit, which she paired with a simple white T-shirt.

Karlie Kloss wears a white shirt with a purple skirt, accessorizing with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Splash News

Kloss kept the looks flirty and fun with her hair styled in a high ponytail.

While these sandals might not work so well for an all-day look, Kloss proved that they can transition from cocktail hour to the club, wearing them both for a work-related event and at a birthday night out.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner thanked fans for their birthday wishes.

Thank you ALL for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes 😘 I am the happiest (and biggest) kid today. Can't believe I'm 2️⃣5️⃣ 🙊🎂 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Aug 3, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Karlie Kloss wears a purple skirt with a thigh-high slit and towering Giuseppi Zanotti sandals in Los Angeles. Splash News

A closer look at Karlie Kloss’ sandals. Splash News

The 25-year-old’s 5-inch heels are available for purchase online.

Giuseppe Zanotti Coline Patent Triple-Strap 110mm Sandal, $845; bergdorfgoodman.com

