Karlie Kloss Celebrates 25th Birthday in Two Flirty Looks With 5-Inch Heels

By / 6 mins ago
karlie kloss, birthday
Karlie Kloss celebrates her 25th birthday with friends in Los Angeles on Aug. 3.
Splash News

Karlie Kloss may be 6-foot-2, but that doesn’t stop the model from stepping out in soaring heels.

To celebrate her 25th birthday yesterday, Kloss partied with friends — including the singer Rita Ora — at a Los Angeles nightclub, donning nearly 5-inch Giuseppe Zanotti heels with her sparkly black minidress.

Related
Kate Upton Flawlessly Took on the Architectural Shoe Trend Three Ways in One Day

Karlie Kloss, feet, birthday Model Karie Kloss wears a black minidress with towering heels to celebrate her birthday at Delilah in Los Angeles. Splash News

Karlie Kloss, birthday, feet Karlie Kloss steps into a car after spending her birthday at a nightclub with celebrity friends. Splash News

Earlier in the day, the model had put an entirely different spin on the same killer heels. At the Hanes x Karla Party, Kloss wore a high-waisted purple leather skirt with a generous slit, which she paired with a simple white T-shirt.

Karlie Kloss, birthday, feet, sandals Karlie Kloss wears a white shirt with a purple skirt, accessorizing with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Splash News

Kloss kept the looks flirty and fun with her hair styled in a high ponytail.

While these sandals might not work so well for an all-day look, Kloss proved that they can transition from cocktail hour to the club, wearing them both for a work-related event and at a birthday night out.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner thanked fans for their birthday wishes.

“Thank you ALL for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes 😘 I am the happiest (and biggest) kid today. Can’t believe I’m 2️⃣5️⃣ 🙊🎂” she captioned a photo.

Karlie Kloss, birthday, sandals, feet, purple skirt Karlie Kloss wears a purple skirt with a thigh-high slit and towering Giuseppi Zanotti sandals in Los Angeles. Splash News

 

Karlie Kloss, feet, sandals, birthday A closer look at Karlie Kloss’ sandals. Splash News

The 25-year-old’s 5-inch heels are available for purchase online.

Karlie Kloss, sandals

Giuseppe Zanotti Coline Patent Triple-Strap 110mm Sandal, $845; bergdorfgoodman.com

Click through the gallery for more pictures of Kloss’ best sandal looks.

Want more?

Karlie Kloss’ Strappy Sandals Took Girl’s Night Out to a New Level

Karlie Kloss Visits Adidas’ Top-Secret Design Studio and Checks Out Never-Before-Seen 2020 Styles