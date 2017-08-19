Jay Z Steps Out in London Sporting a Canadian Tux and White Sneakers, Talks Kanye West Beef

Jay-Z steps out in London on August 18. REX Shutterstock

On the heels of opening up about his broken relationship with Kanye West, Jay-Z stepped out in London yesterday for a night on the town.

The legendary rapper was spotted at the trendy Chiltern Firehouse wearing a Canadian tux and crisp white sneakers. With his entourage in tow, Jay seemed to be in good spirits.

The father of three — who is set to perform V Festival in Essex on Sunday night — recently got candid about what happened between him and the Yeezy designer. While discussing his song “Kill Jay Z” off his new album “4:44” with Rap Radar, Jay revealed that he was bothered by Kanye talking about him on stage.

“What really hurt me, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it. … We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me,” the rapper told hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller.

