Gigi Hadid Just Showed How You Can Wear the Mule Trend This Fall

Gigi Hadid is always on top of the latest styles, and she’s been all over the mule trend for a while now, mostly wearing stylish Andre Assous editions that retail for $135, a steal compared with some of the other shoes the supermodel has worn.
For a change of pace, Hadid stepped out in New York on July 25 in a different pair: Frēda Salvador’s toffee-embossed crocodile mules. The 22-year-old paired her shoes with a blue striped button-down shirt, worn with layered necklaces and frayed jeans — a look that worked for the 65-degree day and would transition well as the weather cools off.
The model topped off her chic outfit with orange-tinted sunglasses, which added a more summery element to an otherwise autumnal look. Since the simple mules would transition well into the next season, it’s likely that the model — who frequently likes to rewear pieces, such as her favored Stuart Weitzman clingy boots — will step into the shoes again.
The coffee-colored mule, made of crocodile skin, is available on Frēda Salvador’s website for $330.
Frēda Salvador Lay Mule, $330; fredasalvador.com
