How North West Is Shaking Up the Kids’ Fashion Scene

View Slideshow North West reigns as one of Hollywood's most fashionable kids. Splash

Part of our Tiny Tastemakers series, meet the new class of celebrity children who are delivering style inspiration to the masses — not to mention a serious sales boost to the kids’ market.

Here, we shine the spotlight on one of Hollywood’s trendiest kids, North West:

If you’re keeping up with the Kardashians, you know that North — daughter of Kim and Kanye West — has grown into a formidable fashion force. The much-photographed 4-year-old has had a personal stylist since birth, and her every fashion move has been carefully choreographed by her publicity-savvy parents. With her edgy, sometimes avant-garde outfits, North is showing the world a whole new side to kids’ style.

-North West steps out in an all-black outfit together with her mom and baby brother, Saint.Spotted in: Besides being the first to get her hands on the latest kids’ sneakers from her dad’s red-hot Yeezy line, North boasts an eclectic shoe collection featuring labels such as Charlotte Olympia, Vans and Dr. Martens. And if that’s not enough, she’s already raiding her mom’s closet: A recent Instagram shot shows the precocious tot trying on Kim’s Balenciaga thigh-high boots. Last month on Snapchat, North modeled faux-fur slides, teasing a unreleased collaboration between her parents’ children’s label, Kids Supply, and footwear brand Akid.

North West in New York wearing a Supreme T-shirt and Yeezy Boost 350s. Splash.

“It” factor: “North’s mother is one of the most watched celebrities on the planet, and her style is arguably the biggest reason why. People are also fascinated by what her dad, Kanye, does and wears. So it’s only natural that we’re all forever on the edge of our seats waiting for North’s next fashion step. [She] is the epitome of a fashion mini-me — and she’s only 4, so we’ll be watching her style for a long time,” said children’s wardrobe stylist Jill Rothstein.

To see more mini style influencers, click through the gallery here.