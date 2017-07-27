Bella Thorne Put a Unique Spin on the White Boot Trend in a Wild Outfit

Bella Thorne poses on the red carpet at the iGo.Live launch event. REX Shutterstock

Bella Thorne is known for her wild sense of style, and the “Famous in Love” actress arrived at the iGo.live Launch in a typically outlandish outfit, wearing a sheer bra with an oversized track jacket, very short denim cutoffs and white booties with red-printed “fragile” tape all over them.

But despite the outrageous nature of Thorne’s accessories she managed to hit quite a few trends with the look. Bra tops as shirts are on-trend right now — a slew of fashionable celebrities, including Charlize Theron, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian, have worn them — and denim shorts with booties are also in style.

Bella Thorne poses on the red carpet at the iGo.Live launch event in a sheer bra, shorts, fishnet tights and Maison Margiela booties. REX Shutterstock

Of course, the 19-year-old’s booties also provide a slight twist on the white boot trend that’s dominated the shoe scene lately. Gigi Hadid put her own spin on the trend with boots that had a frontal zipper, while Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez have both stepped out in monochromatic looks featuring the stylish boots.

A closer look at Bella Thorne’s Maison Margiela booties. REX Shutterstock

But while white boots themselves no longer make a statement, Thorne’s tape-wrapped Maison Margiela boots, still primarily white, set her apart.

The statement booties are available online for $530 a pair.

Mm6 Maison Margiela Fragile Tape Boots, $530; farfetch.com