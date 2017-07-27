Bella Thorne Put a Unique Spin on the White Boot Trend in a Wild Outfit

Bella Thorne is known for her wild sense of style, and the “Famous in Love” actress arrived at the iGo.live Launch in a typically outlandish outfit, wearing a sheer bra with an oversized track jacket, very short denim cutoffs and white booties with red-printed “fragile” tape all over them.
But despite the outrageous nature of Thorne’s accessories she managed to hit quite a few trends with the look. Bra tops as shirts are on-trend right now — a slew of fashionable celebrities, including Charlize Theron, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian, have worn them — and denim shorts with booties are also in style.
Of course, the 19-year-old’s booties also provide a slight twist on the white boot trend that’s dominated the shoe scene lately. Gigi Hadid put her own spin on the trend with boots that had a frontal zipper, while Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez have both stepped out in monochromatic looks featuring the stylish boots.
But while white boots themselves no longer make a statement, Thorne’s tape-wrapped Maison Margiela boots, still primarily white, set her apart.
The statement booties are available online for $530 a pair.
Mm6 Maison Margiela Fragile Tape Boots, $530; farfetch.com