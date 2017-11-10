5 Things We Learned From the Indictment Papers in the College Bribery Case Involving Adidas Exec

The KFC Yum! Center, where the University of Louisville hosts its basketball games. Rex Shutterstock

After a federal jury indicted an Adidas executive accused of paying out bribes to student athletes, documents from the case shed new light on the corruption scandal that is rocking college sports.

On Nov. 7, Adidas executive James Gatto and consulting contractor Merl Code were indicted on charges of conspiring with university basketball coaches and agents to pay out large sums of money to student athletes who chose to play for particular teams. The indictment, which was released on Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and first uncovered by ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, outlined the role that Adidas’ head of global sports marketing, Gatto — along with several other high-profile college sports figures — allegedly played in the case. Adidas declined to comment on the indictment.

Former University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino. Rex Shutterstock

Here are five key details to emerge from the recent filing.