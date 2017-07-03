This Shoe Company Is Doing Its Part to Fight Breast Cancer — Along With Pink Sandals for Supporters

Vionic is donating flip-flops to participants in the Avon 39 Walk to End Breast Cancer. Courtesy of brand

Fashion-comfort brand Vionic is taking a stand when it comes to the fight against breast cancer. The company, known for its wellness footwear, is sponsoring the Avon 39 Walk to End Breast Cancer in San Francisco on July 8-9 as part of its Vionic Supports giving program.

The company is partnering with Avon for the third year and will be giving 2,000 walkers limited-edition pink flip-flops as they cross the finish line. Last year, the company donated 2,000 pairs of sandals, and 1,000 pairs of its Relax slippers the year prior.

“We’re thrilled to support the people walking to raise money and awareness for such a vital cause,” said Connie Rishwain, president of Vionic Group. “It’s especially important to support one another during times of challenge, as we’ve all had personal connections with women facing this battle. We hope our donation offers comfort to those who put themselves through this personal challenge over their two-day journey.”

Thousands of participants will walk 39.3 miles over the course of two days in an effort to raise funds for breast cancer treatment and research. In addition to the donation of product, four Vionic Group employees will be walking in the event and have raised more than $7,000 to support the cause.