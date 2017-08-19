These Fashionable Slip-Resistant Looks Are Designed for Hospitality Workers

View Slideshow Naturalizer@work slip-resistant pump. Courtesy of Naturalizer

Black is anything but basic when it comes to hospitality shoes — slip-resistant looks popular with caterers to hotel concierges. Often worn with a corporate uniform, these safety styles echo today’s shoe trends.

Don’t think a pair of black clogs is the only way to meet dress requirements on the job. There are plenty of alternatives that include Mary Jane styles from market leader Dansko, skimmers from Shoes for Crews and even ankle boots from 4EurSole.

Since workers can be on their feet for hours at a time, comfort is a key factor. Klogs adds a contoured outsole and footbed with arch support to its bootie style, complete with elastic goring at the vamp. For those who prefer the fit and feel of a classic clog, Abeo updates the silhouette with an embossed upper design and adds a built-in orthotic.

Since this is a niche category, finding a wide range of options at the mall may be challenging. However, there are plenty of choices online that detail the features and benefits of each style, so you can meet all your job requirements.

