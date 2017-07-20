These Studded ‘Warrior’ Sandals Have an Empowering Message for Women — And a Sensual Campaign

Tamara Mellon's latest collection is all about empowering women. Courtesy of brand

With Tamara Mellon’s latest collection, the “Warrior Edition,” she sought to honor and celebrate women. It’s not the shoe veteran’s first foray into inclusive footwear design, however, as she recently created pride sandals to pay tribute to the LGBT community.

Mellon’s stance on women’s rights is appropriately timely, given the ongoing conversations about such issues, and she joins other designers and brands, such as n:Philanthropy, who create product with the mission of empowering women.

Imagery from the Warrior Collection features women in empowering poses. Courtesy of brand

“Women fight their own battles every day, whether it’s for equal pay, health rights, or not being interrupted,” said Mellon.

Hence the guiding inspiration for the designer’s styles in the “Warrior Edition” which the brand notes is all about “embracing the warrior within.”

Tamara Mellon’s studded “Matrix 105” sandal in brown suede. Courtesy of brand

Matrix 105, $525; tamaramellon.com

The Italian handcrafted collection is gladiator inspired and offers two silhouettes: a stiletto and flat. Features include studded suede and lace up detailing and the neutral color palette has three colors — black, brown and taupe.

The studded “Amazon” flat in taupe. Courtesy of brand

Amazon, $475; tamaramellon.com

Mellon’s sensual campaign showcases a woman’s curves, from the legs down, with imagery showcasing fully bare legs.

In addition to shoes, Mellon also designed a coordinating “Warrior” clutch.

A model wears the Matrix 105 sandal in black suede. Courtesy of brand

The “Matrix 105” sandal in black suede. Courtesy of brand

The “Amazon” flat sandal in brown suede. Courtesy of brand

All styles are available now, exclusively on tamaramellon.com.

Mellon, who co-founded Jimmy Choo in 1996, pursued her own shoe venture in 2013 which she relaunched in 2016. With a passion for footwear, the designer aims to redefine luxury, presenting wearable shoes designed by and for women.

Want more?

Tamara Mellon’s Sleek Pride Sandals Come With Colorful & Empowering Messages

Big-Screen Plans For Tamara Mellon Autobiography ‘In My Shoes’

How Tamara Mellon Is Bringing Back Her Namesake Line From Bankruptcy