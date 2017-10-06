Why the Shoe Industry Has Been Funding Breast Cancer Research for 24 Years

Charles by Charles David pink suede pump Courtesy of QVC

Next week, shoe brands and retailers will unite for the 24th annual QVC Presents “FFANY Shoes on Sale” event, a two-part fundraiser that, since its inception, has raised a total of $53 million for “first step” breast cancer research.

This year it aims to garner another $2 million from the sale of about 84,000 pairs of donated shoes. The funds go directly to cancer researchers at hospitals across the United States.

“The mantra from the founding fathers is, we simply are not going to stop until we find a cure — until breast cancer is eradicated,” said Ron Fromm, CEO of the FFANY organization. “If you look at what this research has accomplished, the improving survival rates, it’s incredible.”

Nine West’s Tatiana pump is being sold on QVC.com to benefit breast cancer research. Courtesy of QVC

The FFANY Shoes on Sale festivities kick off on Oct. 10, with a special gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. And on Oct. 12, QVC will air its live three-hour broadcast, offering shoes at up to 80 percent off the suggested retail price.

This year, QVC’s broadcast will have more styles in different colors and sizes than in years past. Items from 80 brands will be for sale, with a total of 140 styles. Twelve new brands will debut this year, including Rocky Boots, Kendall & Kylie, Bionica, Teva, Eric Javits, 1.State and Rockport.

Additionally, Caleres, Camuto Group, Marc Fisher and Nine West Holdings are once again showing their incredible generosity by serving as Pink Benefactors, donating more than $500,000 worth of product each. Many of the shoes are available now on QVC.com.

Executives from the four companies shared their thoughts on why this cause remains so crucial:

Diane Sullivan

Chairman, president & CEO of Caleres (Pink Benefactor since 2005)

“One of the most important values we hold as a company is caring. And that means caring for one another at work, caring for our customers, caring for those in our industry and caring for those in the communities where we work and live. This marks our 18th year supporting QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale, our 13th year as a Pink Benefactor. So many people are impacted by this disease, and we hope our support helps in finding a cure. Places like Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, where we are headquartered, are tirelessly working to make finding a cure a reality.”

Sam Edelman’s woven peep-toe bootie, available now on QVC.com. Courtesy of QVC

Alex Del Cielo

CEO of Camuto Group (Pink Benefactor since 2011)

“Camuto Group has been committed to supporting breast cancer research since the company was founded in 2001, and many of our team members have been involved in FFANY Shoes on Sale fundraising efforts since the 1990s in support of Jodi Fisher and her personal experience. As a company and a team, we remain deeply passionate about supporting all women and their right to health. FFANY and QVC have both been instrumental in leading our community, and we are proud to work alongside both organizations to raise funding and allow women to have access to cutting-edge research and work toward a cure.”

Susan Itzkowitz

President, Marc Fisher Footwear (Pink Benefactor since 2014)

“As a company, we want to continue the legacy of FFANY Shoes on Sale co-founders Jodi and Jerome Fisher. Shoes on Sale has saved countless lives, and generations to come will continue to benefit from its funding of innovative breast cancer detection and treatment. We join the generosity of the shoe industry and compassionate customers to step up to help in finding a cure for breast cancer.”

Marc Fisher Ltd. sandal with chunky stacked heel is half off on QVC.com. Courtesy of QVC

Joel Oblonsky

CEO, Nine West (Pink Benefactor since 1994)

“Everyone has been personally affected by breast cancer, either directly or indirectly. And as global women’s brand, it is our responsibility to use our reach and resources to help progress the fight against breast cancer.”

