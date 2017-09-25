Grammy Winner Reba McEntire Teams Up With Justin Boot on Shoes Inspired by Her Life

Reba McEntire adds her name to a Justin Boot collection. Courtesy of brand

Justin Boot Co. is making a celebrity statement with the debut of a collection with singer and actress Reba McEntire. The premier Reba by Justin collection is set to launch for holiday at select retailers nationwide.

The line features McEntire’s take on classic Western boots, booties and casuals, drawing inspiration from the Grammy award winner’s life story. Each style captures a moment from her daily routine — from everyday wardrobe essentials to her on-stage performance looks.

“Justin boots have been a staple in my closet since my barrel-racing years in Oklahoma,” said McEntire. “I’m thrilled to add my personal touch to a brand that is known for quality craftsmanship and timeless style. This collection is for all those strong, spirited women and cowgirls at heart who have followed my journey throughout the years. This opportunity couldn’t have been a more natural fit, and creating the line has been too much fun.”

Jim Issler, president and CEO of Justin Boot’s parent company, H.H. Brown Shoe Co., added: “Teaming up with Reba is the perfect partnership for Justin Boot. Her ability to inspire multiple generations, not only with her musical talent but also with her countless interests, makes her a force to be reckoned with. The passion and effort she has put into making this collaboration her own parallels the hard work and dedication the Justin team has shown in creating the collection. It has truly been an honor to work hand in hand with Reba on a collection we can all be proud of.”

