QVC Presents FFANY Shoes On Sale Names Honorees for 24th Gala Event on Oct. 10

The 24th annual QVC FFANY Shoes on Sale gala, set to take place on Oct. 10 in New York, has announced this year’s honorees.

The retailer of the year award goes to Zappos.com, an online shoe and apparel site. Alexandre Birman, footwear designer and member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, will be honored with the designer of the year award, and Patrick Wayne, chairman of the board at the John Wayne Cancer Foundation and son of actor John Wayne, will receive the Jodi & Jerome Fisher Humanitarian Award.

“FFANY is proud to award these special honorees at the QVC presents FFANY Shoes on Sale gala, said Ron Fromm, president and CEO of the Fashion Footwear Association of New York. “Their leadership and commitment to the footwear industry and breast cancer research is invaluable, and we are thrilled to honor Zappos.com Inc., Alexandre Birman and Patrick Wayne as 2017 honorees.”

Special Pink Benefactors for the event who have provided shoe donations to Shoes on Sale of $500,000 or more in donations include Nine West Holdings Inc., Caleres, Camuto Group and Marc Fisher.

The gala will take place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

In addition to the gala, there’s an on-site Designer Shoe Salon that has received donations from a range of footwear companies to help fund breast cancer research. Also, a live three-hour broadcast to benefit breast cancer research and education is set to air on Oct. 12 from 6-9 p.m. ET on QVC.

Approximately 140 styles will be offered at half the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. In addition, customers can shop the Shoe of the Day on QVC each weekday 7-9 a.m. ET throughout October. Select styles will also be available for purchase on QVC.com beginning Oct. 1.