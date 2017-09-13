9 Most Comfortable and Fashionable Flats You Can Wear This Fall

View Slideshow Pikolinos washes a classic moc with gold for fall. Courtesy of brand

Flats continue as one of fall’s must-have silhouettes. But for those who might be shying away from the look due to the lack of support underfoot, there are lots of comfort-driven options this season to make the style even easier to wear.

When shopping for a new flat, simply because it’s low to the ground does’t automatically make it comfortable. So don’t decide on a style simply due to its eye appeal. What’s inside is equally important, so look for cushioned footbeds and arch support. Next, turn the shoe over to see if the outsoles are lightweight and flexible.

While a wide range of fashion brands offer their take on the trend, it might be time to check out a comfort label that puts extra work into the way shoes are built. Many offer a range of sizes and widths for a more precise fit.

Propét does its Wren style with a perfed upper, a key detail this season, that allows air to circulate. It also adds Ortholite cushioning in the footbed for enhanced comfort as well as the moisture management and antimicrobial features it offers. While branded components like Ortholite may cost a bit more, the quality is well worth the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks.

Abeo is tapping into the burgundy trend with its Frankly ballerina style that includes its proprietary orthotic for enhanced support. It also features an elastic topline for a customized fit.

Naturalizer keeps the look simple with a ballet style available in a range of colors and materials, and featuring its N5 contour technology that features extra cushioning, breathable linings and flexible soles.

Although the brand is best known for its iconic sandals, Birkenstock is expanding its offering of closed-up footwear such as the new Keppel skimmer, designed with a removable, anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed.

Metallics also continue as a big story for fall, interpreted by Pikolinos in a classic loafer complete with status bit trim. While the sole and heel look like leather, they’re actually a flexible synthetic material.

For a funky way to approach the flat story, Otz does its take on the sihouette with a casual that zips up the back — a great way to footnote today’s yoga looks.

