9 Comfortable Flip-Flops You’ll Want to Wear Everywhere This Summer

Flip-flops. There’s nothing that says summer more than a pair of these carefree footnotes. But, these fun looks may not always rank high when it comes to comfort since the typically deliver little in the way of support and cushioning.

This season, however, footwear brands are infusing flip-flops with built-in comfort features that include arch support and footbeds with plenty of bounce.

The popularity of the simple design is due in large part to their versatility, the perfect footnote for resort to city wear. They’re also make airport travel easy since they can quickly be slipped on and off at security lines.

For those looking for enhanced support in a flip-flop, Vionic’s Tide style features a built-in orthotic designed to hug the arches and help treat heel pain. And, the EVA midsole absorbs shock when walking.

Even beach-friendly versions come with their share of support such as Lynco Flips by Aetrex, a lightweight foam style with a soft metatarsal cushion to reduce forefoot stress. And, Oka-B’s jeweled version is designed with an ergonomic footbed with massage beads and arch support.

Aetrex Lynco Flips; $49.95; aetrex.com

Looking for a version with a slightly dressier feeling? Native does a colorful floral version that works with sundresses to short-shorts and features a footbed with deep heel cup, while Clarks does a denim-friendly lightweight version with OrthoLite footbed and soft fabric upper.

Clarks Arla Glison; $65; clarks.com

For the ultimate in flip-flops, test out a pair of Birkenstock’s iconic Gizeh style, this time done on a platform and featuring its signature anatomical cork footbed. While the brand may be centuries old, the style is on-trend, detailed in a versatile leopard print.

