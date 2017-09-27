Youngest U.S. Ski Team Member Joins Khombu as Brand Ambassador

Breezy Johnson for Khombu. Courtesy

Outdoor brand Khombu is gearing up for fall with the help of U.S. ski team member Breezy Johnson. The athlete has been tapped as brand ambassador for the fall 2017 season, representing the brand by promoting, wearing and aiding in the design and development of its product line — from footwear to headgear.

Johnson comes to the job with some impressive criteria. She is one of the youngest members on the U.S. ski team, and in 2017 she competed in her first World Championships. “I am thrilled to partner with Khombu for the upcoming seasons and throughout the Winter Games,” said Johnson. “I have always been an admirer of the brand’s values and how well it aligns with my lifestyle.”

Breezy Johnson for Khombu’s fall ’17 collection. Courtesy

“We are honored to have Breezy as part of the Khombu team,” said Brandy McCarty, chief merchant for Khombu. “She is the embodiment of our brand’s spirit. Her adventurous competitive nature brings Khombu’s brand DNA to life and highlights the closeness of our relationship with the entire U.S. ski team.

Khombu has an ongoing partnership with the ski team and is the official supplier of après-ski boots for the team through 2024.

