Find Out What Shoe Style You Should Wear Based on Your Horoscope

Have you ever read your horoscope or your birth chart and discovered it was alarmingly accurate? It’s wild how dead-on astrology can be. But whether you believe in horoscope or not, it can be fun to lean into it.

From Aries to Sagittarius, FN gives you what shoe styles you should wearing based on your sun sign this month.

If you were born in between March 21 and April 19, you’re an Aries; and cancer season is telling you that it’s likely you’ll be staying close to home. Focus on your domestic life, get comfortable and relax. Step into some ultra-comfortable Vans checkerboard slip-on sneakers for lounging around the house and getting things done.

Vans Classic Checkerboard Slip On Sneakers, $49.95; nordstrom.com

Next comes Taurus (April 20-May 20). You might find yourself doing some exploring and meeting up with old friends around this time. Slip into something stylish and comfortable to take on the unexpected.

Saint Laurent Court Classic Denim Low-Top Sneaker, $595; bergdorfgoodman.com

If you’re a Gemini (May 21-June 20) then prepare to try new things this month. This is the time for getting out there and experimenting. Let these cool platform sandals from Stella McCartney lead the way.

For more on what shoes you should be sporting based on your horoscope right now, check out the gallery.

