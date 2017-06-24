Tamara Mellon’s Sleek Pride Sandals Come With Colorful & Empowering Messages

Tamara Mellon's Pride sandals; $425; tamaramellon.com. Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

With gay pride celebrations taking place nationally and around the world in June, footwear brand Tamara Mellon has joined a roster of labels that have released special shoes that pay tribute to the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community.

Designed in a sleek rainbow palette, the luxury brand’s new Pride Edition block heel sandals take inspiration in the LGBT flag, as well as support initiatives that impact the community, too — Mellon is donating all sales of the shoe to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the world’s largest provider of programs and services for LGBT people.

Tamara Mellon’s Pride sandals; $425; tamaramellon.com. Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

“I’m proud to design for a bold community of women who stand for empowerment and equality,” Mellon said in a statement. “That’s why I’m donating 100-percent of proceeds from my newest Pride Edition to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.”

The sandals incorporate multi-color metallic elaphe tubular straps on a triangular block heel. Featuring leather lining and handcrafted in Italy, the shoes retail for $425 online.

Tamara Mellon’s Pride sandals; $425; tamaramellon.com. Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

The brand enlisted the help of LGBT community advocates in sharing stories of empowerment on its website, with contributions from YouTube star Brendan Jordan, TV personality Janet Mock, and creative consultant and fashion writer Nicolette Mason.

Want More?

Nike Just Released Three More Limited-Edition Sneakers for LGBT Pride Month

7 Best Multicolor Sneakers for Pride Month Out Now

Some of Adidas’ Most Popular Sneakers Are Getting Multicolor Makeovers for LGBT Pride Month