This Event Will Let You Shop for Shoes to Support Breast Cancer Research and Awareness

FFANY's Shoes4aCure annual fundraising event in New York. THOMAS IANNACCONE

Want a chance to help support breast cancer research while walking away with a great pair of shoes at a bargain price?

Get ready to head to New York Aug. 1-3, when the Fashion Footwear Association of New York holds its second annual Shoes4aCure event, a three day pop-up charitable shoe sale to benefit breast cancer research.

The sale, to be held at the New York Hilton Midtown, will feature women’s fashion footwear from FFANY’s member brands, all at 50 percent or more off the suggested retail price.

“We are thrilled to continue to serve FFANY’s mission of philanthropy at the second annual Shoes4aCure during the New York Shoe Expo this August,” said Ron Fromm, president and CEO. “As part of FFANY’s commitment to raising funds and awareness for breast cancer research, ‘FFANY Shoes on Sale’ has donated over $50 million, which has generated a further $200 million for first-step breast cancer research over the past 24 years. We are thrilled to support this cause along with our member brands for this initiative.”

All funds raised at the event will be donated to nine research hospitals and foundations that are leaders in innovative breast cancer research. Additional information is available at ffany.org.