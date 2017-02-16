Ralph Lauren’s See Now Buy Now Wedges and Platforms Hit the Runway

Again following an in-season model, Ralph Lauren’s latest shoes presented today at New York Fashion Week, which are available now and swing very spring, focused on four heights.
Beginning with the tallest, the glam Lynette golden platforms and Avianna python version had ’70s swagger.
Next, there were the Ariyah and Arley platform heel styles, done in a mix of animal and reptile print. Quite sizzling for Mr. Lauren.
While lower block heels and strappy mid-heel sandals made the e-commerce cut, they weren’t quite runway worthy.
Apparently even models need a little lift.
Click through to see more of Ralph Lauren’s presentation at New York Fashion Week.
