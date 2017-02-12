Shoes As Sculpture: Paul Andrew Inspired By Interior Design Icon

View Slideshow Paul Andrew's New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

When Paul Andrew travels (which is frequently) so does his eye, searching for a new seasonal starting point.

For fall ’17, a visit to the Paris’ Centre Pompidou modern art museum led him to discover the Atelier Brâncusi, which showcases the work of famed sculpture and interior design icon Constantin Brâncusi.

From there, Andrew worked (and reworked, quite tirelessly) a collection presented today during New York Fashion Week that centered upon masterful gilded shoe constructions that were both angular and undulating.

“I prototype my styles much more than is commonplace,” said the designer. “It probably takes me four to five times to perfect the heel and another five to six times to get the upper and last just right,” he admitted. “Much to the chagrin of my factories.”

Paul Andrew’s New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

The collection standout was a thick-heeled pump, done in a modernist decor lover’s marble print and mirror gold. Though they had a luxe heftiness to them, heels were hallowed out and surprisingly light. Andrew has been experimenting with new sturdy heel shapes for a few seasons now and has a real knack making them every bit as glamorous and seductive as spindly stilettos. In that department, another gold showstopper came with glossy black plumes at the toe and practically begged to be worn to the upcoming Academy Awards. “Those are couture feathers,” Andrew added.

Paul Andrew’s New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Elsewhere, Andrew nicely developed his core classics — kitten heel sling backs, boots and pointed mules — by adding assertive, sexy touches: a slash cutout along the ankle, a splash of red on the insole and back-strap and skintight stretch leather on otherwise demure low boots.

Click through to see more photos.