Bet You Can’t Tell These Cute Skater-Inspired Shoes Are Made for Nurses

Jaanuu, a duty apparel and shoe brand, may not be able to solve today’s health care crisis, but it’s doing its part to avoid a fashion crisis at hospitals across the country.

Former Wall Streeter Shaan Sethi — inspired by his sister Neela Sethi Young, a pediatrician — set out to give health care workers some fashionable options when it comes to their workwear. So in 2014, he launched scrubs brand Jaanuu, giving trend-driven alternatives for the medical industry. Now the company is taking the look head to toe with a companion shoe collection inspired by today’s popular skate looks.

The slip-on sneakers are designed to coordinate with the scrubs line, which features a range of sporty designs that include a biker-inspired top, tunic top and pants with zipper treatments at the ankle.

They’re offered in black and white styles, both with perforated uppers done in synthetic leathers that are easy to keep clean. For safety on hospital floors, the rubber outsoles are slip-resistant, while footbeds are cushioned for enhanced comfort.

‘They’re fashionable and functional,” said Sethi about the footwear, a collection he expects to build on in the future. The shoes retail for $79 and are available online.

