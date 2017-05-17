6 Affordable Yoga Socks to Help You Hold Your Pose & Not Slip

View Slideshow Festivalgoers performing yoga at an event. REX Shutterstock.

Yoga participation, an increasingly popular way to relieve stress while keeping fit, is on the upswing.

According to the 2016 Yoga in America Study, conducted by Yoga Journal and Yoga Alliance and released in January 2016, about 37 million people in the U.S. practice yoga every day, with 70 percent of yoga practitioners women. The study, produced every four years, also noted yoga practitioners report spending over $16 billion on clothing equipment, classes and accessories.

Shashi Sweet yoga socks Courtesy of Shashi.

Like most activities, the right equipment is needed to comfortably enjoy a workout. And while yoga is typically performed barefoot, there’s a range of sock options available for those who prefer to keep their feet protected.

The first thing to look for when shopping for socks is non-slip and non-skid grips on the soles for secure footing on a range of floor surfaces. Next, check for styles designed with a split toe or five-toe silhouette. This feature encourages toes to spread for a healthier experience.

Keeping feet cool can also enhance your workout. Sock brand Shashi does its version with Coolmax moisture-wicking fabric to keep feet dry, while ToeSox styles are made with organic cotton.

Yoga socks also come with comfort features such as a raised heel tab to pad the Achilles tendon and fitted heel to help eliminate bunching. And brands such as Pointe Studio offer styles with instep straps to help socks stay on.

These performance socks are also affordable, ranging in price from $12 to $16, so there’s no excuse not to try a pair.

