These Are the Best Online Stores to Shop for Women’s Shoes

Shoe shopping can be frustrating — from finding the right color to the exact size you need — but FN is here to make it easier with a definitive guide to the best e-commerce sites for women’s shoes. Whether you have your eyes on couture or you’re looking for more budget-friendly options, read on to find out how you can take your online shoe shopping experience up a notch.

If you’re looking for a quality, luxurious online shopping experience, you can’t go wrong with Net-a-Porter. The layout is clean and gorgeous — and in some ways feels reminiscent of flipping through pages of a fashion magazine. Net-a-Porter is where you should shop if you want to feel treated (i.e. their signature packaging) — all while shopping the world’s leading designers. The top retail brand prides itself on giving excellent customer service with express worldwide shipping to more than 170 countries.

Next stop for more luxury: Farfetch. With the best boutiques and brands from around the world, you can find just about any shoe your heart desires via their ultra-polished platform, including top-notch vintage. On top of that, Farfetch is often a great go-to when you’re looking to shop an item at a marked-down price.

Zappos was born out of founder Nick Swinmurn’s inability to find the right pair of shoes at his local mall one day in 1999. Since then, the site’s mission has always been to offer the best shoe selection possible. Starting out as a shoe-only online retailer, Zappos provides a huge selection of different brands in almost any size, color, width, etc. that you need.

Celebrating 30 years this year, London-based online retailer MatchesFashion.com is known for its above and beyond customer service. “Our CEO, Ulric Jerome, has driven out this 90-minute delivery service in London, which is wildly popular,” co-founder Ruth Chapman told Vogue. Chances are you’re going to find what you’re looking for, seeing that the innovative company offers an edit from over 400 designers.

Shoes.com, formerly shoebuy.com, is the place to find a vast selection of over 800 brands — at any price point. With promotions going on regularly and no shipping minimum, you’re not overpaying for anything here.