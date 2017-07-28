Savvy Women Are Using This Style Hack to Get Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers for $39 on Amazon

View Slideshow Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Splash.

According to Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list — which includes their biggest gainers in sales rank over the span of a day — Adidas’ Stan Smith sneakers in “big kid” sizes are a big hit. And the kicks are attracting some adult women who are shopping for the style at a significantly lower price tag.

While the regular retail price for the ultrapopular Adidas tennis sneaker is $84, savvy digital shoppers are converting their women’s shoe sizes to kids’ sizes to save dollars. Prices for the kicks are currently on sale and as low as $39.98 in kids’ sizes.

As of today, the shoe has catapulted to the top-performing style based on the biggest gains in sales rank on Amazon.com in the past 24 hours — improving 77 percent from its previous standing.

Looking at the comments section, you’ll see users inundating it with advice on how to convert for kids’ sizes to take advantage of the low price.

Amazon shopper Jenni Epperson wrote, “I’m a size 9 for ladies and the 7M for big kids fit perfectly,” while another customer commented, “I’m 7 in adult, normally 5.5 in big kid. But these run a litter larger. The price is good so I don’t care.”

Adidas Performance Stan Smith J Tennis Shoe (Big Kid), $39.98; amazon.com

In addition to Stan Smiths, Teva flip-flips and Men’s ASICS running shoes also scored high on Amazon’s list. To shop some of the shoes that’ve seen a boost in interest by Adidas, Teva and more, check out the gallery ahead.

