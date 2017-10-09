People Are Making Violent Threats Against This Adidas Model for Showing Leg Hair in Ad

Arvida Byström for Adidas. Courtesy of Adidas

Swedish Adidas model Arvida Byström — who is “known for her photography, which questions femininity and gender standards using so-called ‘girly’ aesthetics” — is receiving rape threats after showing leg hair in a new campaign for the brand.

The comments quickly turned nasty when Adidas shared a shot of Byström on Instagram as a part of their latest Superstar sneaker ad — driving the 26-year-old to respond to the hateful attitude toward her body hair.

The blonde wrote on her own page: “My photo from the @adidasoriginals superstar campaign got a lot of nasty comments last week. Me being such an abled, white, cis body with its only nonconforming feature being a lil leg hair.”

Byström then revealed she’d been getting rape threats in her inbox before going on to comment that she “can’t imagine what’s it’s like to not posses all these privileges and try to exist in the world.”

The Swede wrapped up the post by reminding her followers that everybody is different and thanked her fans for their support.